Cowling delighted to have Palmer back at Rovers

Ben Cowling says Haverhill Rovers owe a ‘debt of gratitude’ to Coggeshall Town for their part in allowing striker Jordan Palmer to return to the club last week, writes Alex Moss.

The forward impressed in his brief loan spell at The New Croft, scoring two goals in four appearances, before returning to his parent club Coggeshall early last month.

But after being an unused substitute in his first four games back at the Thurlow Nunn League First Division promotion chasers, Palmer came to an agreement with the Essex club to be de-registered and has rejoined Rovers for the rest of their Premier Division campaign.

“Jordan enjoyed his time with us and had just started to get going before he went back to Coggeshall,” Rovers manager Cowling said.

“It became evident that he wasn’t going to get many minutes with them for the rest of the season, and fortunately enough Coggeshall de-registered him for us, so we owe them a debt of gratitude.”

Rovers, who were due to visit Walsham-le-Willows last night, host Kirkley & Pakefield at The New Croft this Saturday (3pm).