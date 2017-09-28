Comings and goings at Town

Newmarket Town manager Kevin Grainger believes that the return of two former players will provide his squad with some much-needed vocal leadership.

First to re-sign for The Jockeys was midfielder Rogan McGeorge, who after spells with the likes of Mildenhall Town and Soham Town Rangers had most recently been plying his trade for Peterborough Sports.

MOVING ON: Paul Betson has left Newmarket

And McGeorge has been joined by ex-captain Adam Dalby, now back to fitness after a knee injury sidelined him for much of 2016/17.

The duo will reunite with a Newmarket team that currently find themselves third in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division standings, 12 points adrift of early leaders Felixstowe & Walton United.

However, with the potential for two sides to gain promotion this term, Grainger is confident McGeorge and Dalby possess the qualities to enhance Newmarket’s bid.

“Rogan will be massive for us,” said Grainger, who was left frustrated by his side’s 2-2 home draw with FC Clacton on Saturday.

“We are lacking a voice and that is what Rogan is all about.

“He will also get the ball down in the centre of the pitch and play — that is what we are all about.

“And if Adam can get back to the levels we have seen before when he was the best right-back in the league, that will be a huge boost.

“We need that bit of leadership that both of them will supply.

“Promotion has been our aim from the start and these two can only help us with trying to achieving that.”

While two players have arrived, two have moved on ahead of back-to-back away matches at Gorleston on Saturday (3pm) and Haverhill Rovers on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Midfielder James Seymour has rejoined Ely City, while club stalwart Paul Betson has opted to join Lakenheath in search or regular match action.

Paying tribute to Betson, who made almost 300 appearances for Newmarket over two spells, Grainger said: “Paul is the best signing I have made in my time here.

“He has a fantastic attitude and was a great influence on and off the pitch.

“At the age of 42 he wants to play regularly and I can totally understand that. We wish him well at Lakenheath.”