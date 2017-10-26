Clinical Mayhew beats Ely

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Stowmarket Town 4

Ely City 2

The in-form Josh Mayhew put Ely City to the sword on Saturday, scoring all of Stowmarket Town’s four goals at Greens Meadow, writes Alex Moss.

Mayhew struck twice inside the opening 20 minutes to put Stow in control, before Ely hit back with a brace from Sam Goodge either side of half-time to level the contest.

However. Mayhew took centre stage after that, scoring twice more to seal the win.

The deadlock was broken with just seven minutes on the clock, as Mayhew raced on to Luke Read’s ball over the Ely defence and lobbed visiting goalkeeper Harry Reynolds to open his account for the day.

Ely were not fazed by the early set back, though, and almost equalised two minutes later.

Alex Brown’s corner found an unmarked Goodge at the far post and his header was tipped on to the bar by James Bradbrook in the Stow goal.

After shots from Amar Lewis and Ollie Brown brought saves out of Reynolds, Stow doubled their advantage in the 20th minute.

Brown was tripped in the box and a penalty was awarded, which Mayhew confidently dispatched to reach the 20-goal mark for the season.

The visitors hauled themselves back into the game just before the break as the returning Nathan Clarke was penalised for a foul in the box and Goodge sent Bradbrook the wrong way from the spot to halve the deficit.

Ely got back on level terms three minutes into the second half, as substitute Nick Heap’s cross was met by Goodge at the near post and he beat Bradbrook with a header into the opposite corner.

Stow rallied after being pegged back and regained their advantage on the hour mark when Mayhew completed his hat-trick from close range.

Dave Cowley, making his home debut, created the chance which saw the ball fall to Mayhew in front of goal to fire past Reynolds.

And with 13 minutes left, substitute Angelo Harrop sent Remi Garrett running down the left wing and a neat one-two between him and Cowley saw the latter cross for Mayhew to head home to make it 4-2.

n Goodge was on target again on Tuesday evening as Ely were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Haverhill Rovers.

The midfielder opened the scoring in the first half, but Mitchell Burr equalised.

n After last season’s historic run to the last 16, Ely have been drawn away to Tring Athletic in the Buildbase FA Vase on Saturday, November 11.

n Brady Stone’s men host Thetford Town on Saturday (3pm), before travelling to Wisbech St Mary in the League Challenge Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).