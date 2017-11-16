Carden’s strike seals victory

BOSTIK LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Hertford Town 0

Soham Town Rangers 1

Soham Town Rangers made it seven points from the last nine on offer with a late victory away at Hertford Town on Saturday.

Winger Joe Carden was the away side’s hero as he followed up his goal in the midweek draw with neighbouring Mildenhall Town by scoring the winner six minutes from time in Hertfordshire.

The best chances of the first half fell Soham’s way, but they were unable to convert any of them.

Gary Cohen — back in the starting line-up having impressed as a substitute against Mildenhall — shot straight at Charlie Mann in the Hertford goal early on, while striker Craig Gillies was denied by the post.

Gillies also had a penalty appeal turned down after his shot appeared to strike the hand of a defender and centre-back Lee Chaffey was twice off target with headers.

The hosts posed more of a threat in the second half and Soham goalkeeper Josh Pope had to be at his best to deny Ollie Sharman, with Michael Toner just firing wide moments before.

Luke Illsley was next to test Pope, but once the Greens had seen off that pressure, they went on to win the game in the 84th minute.

Substitute Marcus Hall picked out Carden, who made his way into the Hertford penalty area.

Holding off a challenge from Luke Foster, the winger was able to fire a shot beyond the reach of Mann and inside the near post.

Soham stood firm thereafter to not only secure the three points, but also their first clean sheet since the 3-0 win over Norwich United on October 3.

n There was further good news for Robbie Mason’s side this week when they advanced into the semi-finals of the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup without having to kick a ball.

They had been due to travel to Wisbech Town on Tuesday, but the United Counties League side cancelled the fixture due to a lack of player availability.

It means Soham are into the last four, with the semi-final (draw yet to be made) set to be played on Tuesday, February 13.

Soham last won the competition in 2013/14 with a 6-1 victory in the final over Cambridge Regional College — a game that saw Luke Stanley and Buster Harradine both score hat-tricks.

n Soham now have back-to-back home games in the league, starting with the visit of Maldon & Tiptree to Julius Martin Lane on Saturday (3pm).

That is followed on Tuesday evening by a home clash against Brentwood Town (7.45pm).