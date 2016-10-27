Captain provides clinical touch as Mildenhall go clear at the top

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Hadleigh United 0

Mildenhall Town 1

Dean Greygoose’s Mildenhall opened up a three-point lead at the top of the table courtesy of a one-goal victory at Hadleigh on Saturday.

The win, which was Mildenhall’s 12th from their 13 outings this term, was sealed by a late goal from captain Luke Butcher.

Even with the influential Matt Green and Chris Bacon on the bench, Mildenhall dominated the first half at Millfield but were unable to make it count.

The pressure continued after the restart and was eventually rewarded in the final 10 minutes when Butcher darted towards the near post, from where he sent David Cooper’s cross into the roof of the net with a diving header.

n Mildenhall, who have two games in hand on second-placed Stanway Rovers, were due to travel to Godmanchester Rovers last night.

n Mildenhall’s clash with Swaffham Town on Saturday is part of Thurlow Nunn League Groundhop Day and will kick-off at 6pm.

On Tuesday the Suffolk side begin the defence of their Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup crown at home to Thetford Town (7.45pm).

n Third-placed Newmarket Town lost some ground on Mildenhall after they returned from Kirkley & Pakefield with a 0-0 to show for their efforts.

The Jockeys were the better of the two sides on the coast, yet they failed to score for the first time in any competition this season.

Defender James Chivers went closest to breaking the deadlock with a shot from distance that Kirkley goalkeeper Luis Tibbles was able to push to safety.

n Like Mildenhall, Newmarket’s Saturday fixture — against Great Yarmouth Town — is part of Groundhop Day (3pm), while on Tuesday they make the trip to First Division side Cornard United for a Challenge Cup encounter (7.45pm).

n In the quarter-final of the Suffolk Premier Cup, Kevin Grainger’s team have been drawn at home against Haverhill Rovers (November 15).