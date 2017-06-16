Call agrees Thetford switch

Tanner Call has agreed to join Thetford Town for the 2017/18 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign.

The attacker started last term at Walsham-le-Willows — scoring 10 goals from 24 appearances — before moving on to Stanway Rovers.

However, he has now accepted an offer to link up with Danny White’s Brecklanders, who started pre-season training last night.

A number of last season’s squad have also agreed to remain at Mundford Road, including leading goalscorer Robbie Priddle, goalkeeper Kingsley Barnes and the Bailey brothers, Luke and Ross.