Bury, AFC at home on opening day

Bury Town and AFC Sudbury will have the luxury of home comforts on the opening day of the 2017/18 Bostik League Division One North season.

Romford will be Bury’s visitors to Ram Meadow on Saturday, August 12, while Sudbury play host to Canvey Island.

Mildenhall Town’s first ever match at Step Four will see them travel to Heybridge Swifts, with Soham Town Rangers also on the road at AFC Hornchurch.

On the August bank holiday (August 28), Dean Greygoose will take his Mildenhall side to his former club Sudbury, with the return fixture scheduled for Boxing Day.

On the same dates, Soham will be taking on Bury, with the first of those matches being played at Julius Martin Lane.

New Year’s Day sees the A134 derby between Sudbury and Bury, with Soham entertaining Dereham Town and Mildenhall at Norwich United.

The campaign will conclude on Saturday, April 28 — a date that again sees Bury and Sudbury at home.

Bury welcome Haringey Borough and AFC go head-to-head with Grays Athletic.

Mildenhall, meanwhile, are at Aveley and the curtain will come down on Soham’s season at Heybridge.

In the Premier Division, Needham Market open up at Burgess Hill Town, before hosting Brightlingsea Regent on the August bank holiday.

The Marketmen will then travel to Brightlingsea for the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, with Leiston the visitors to Bloomfields on New Year’s Day.

Richard Wilkins’ men will end the 2017/18 term away from home at Kingstonian.

Key Dates:

Saturday, August 12 (opening day)

Premier Division

Burgess Hill v Needham

Division One North

Bury v Romford

AFC Sudbury v Canvey Island

Heybridge Swifts v Mildenhall

AFC Hornchurch v Soham

Monday, August 28

Premier Division

Needham v Brightlingsea

Division One North

AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall

Soham v Bury

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day)

Premier Division

Brightlingsea v Needham

Division One North

Mildenhall v AFC Sudbury

Bury v Soham

Monday, January 1 (New Year’s Day)

Premier Division

Needham v Leiston

Division One North

Sudbury v Bury

Soham v Dereham

Norwich United v Mildenhall

Saturday, April 28

Premier Division

Kingstonian v Needham

Division One North

Bury v Haringey Borough

Sudbury v Grays Athletic

Aveley v Mildenhall

Heybridge v Mildenhall