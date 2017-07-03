Brown pens Mildenhall extension

Mildenhall Town manager Dean Greygoose has had his plans for the new season further boosted by the news that Jacob Brown has signed a one-year contract extension.

Over the weekend, the newly-promoted Bostick League Division One North club revealed that captain Luke Butcher and midfielder Matt Green had penned fresh terms, while Joe Asensi, Rob Ruddy, Dan Brown and Chris Bacon have also agreed to return to Recreation Way.

Those six players have now been joined by Brown, who made 46 appearances in all competitions last term.

Manager Greygoose told the club’s website: “Reliable players are what managers are always searching for and in Jacob we definitely have a player that is fully committed to this football club in every way.”

Brown arrvied at Mildenhall in the summer of 2015 from Diss Town.