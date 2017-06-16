BREAKING NEWS: Mills agrees AFC switch

A hectic off-season has continued at AFC Sudbury, who have secured the services of Adam Mills from Maldon & Tiptree.

Following last season’s relegation from the Isthmian League Premier Division, a number of the Sudbury squad have opted to ply their trade away from The Wardale Williams Stadium.

The exodus has included goalkeeper Marcus Garnham, attacking midfielder Craig Parker and the experienced James Baker.

Meanwhile, the rebuilding process is well under way, with Paul Walker, Dave Cowley and Rhys Henry all recruited by manager Jamie Godbold and his assistant Andy Reynolds.

The latter of that trio arrived from Maldon & Tiptree, for whom latest addition Mills scored 19 goals last term as the Essex side finished as runners-up in Division One North before bowing out in the play-offs.

The attacker joined Maldon in January 2016, having previously been on the books of Needham Market.

It is anticipated that Sudbury will announce further signings over the coming days.