BREAKING NEWS: AFC Sudbury and Soham Town Rangers learn their Emirates FA Cup fate

AFC Sudbury and Soham Town Rangers discovered their opponents for the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup this afternoon.

The Yellows have been handed a tough test with a trip to higher league Ebbsfleet United, who lost out on penalties in the National League South play-off final last season.

Jamie Godbold’s men eased through the first qualifying round after beating local rivals Halstead Town 6-0 at the weekend.

Soham will first need to get through a first qualifying round replay against Rushall Olympic tomorrow, with the reward a home clash with higher league Kettering Town.

Rangers were denied an outright place in today’s draw after they let a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2 at Rushall on Saturday.

If the Greens get past Rushall in the replay then recently returning striker Dubi Ogbonna will go up against his former club later this month.

The 24-year-old, who is back for a third spell at Julius Martin Lane, played for Kettering before joining St Neots Town during the summer.

The second qualifying round ties are scheduled for Saturday, September 17 (3pm), with £4,500 going to the winners.