Bostik unveiled as the new sponsors of the Isthmian League

Bostik have been named as the new sponsors of the Isthmian League.

The Isthmian League, formerly known as the Ryman League, has been re-branded as the Bostik League in a two-year deal.

Bostik, a world leader in adhesives and sealants, has a long-standing relationship with grassroots football, which includes the sponsorship of the Northern Premier League and Southern League under its well-known EVO-STIK brand.

The Isthmian League Premier Division, which includes Needham Market, will be known as the Bostik Premier.

While Isthmian League Division One North, which next season will include Bury Town, AFC Sudbury, Mildenhall Town and Soham Town Rangers, will be known as the Bostik North.

Nick Robinson, chairman of the newly branded Bostik League, said: “The Isthmian Football League, now entering its 113th season, has 72 clubs that rely heavily on the financial support that sponsorship generates, and teaming up is certainly welcome news for everyone involved. We are delighted to be linked up with such a well-known brand.”