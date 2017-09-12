BOSTIK LEAGUE: Sudbury sack Godbold

Jamie Godbold has been relieved of his managerial duties at AFC Sudbury, despite having guided the team to their first Bostik League Division One North victory of the season this evening.

Godbold took charge of The Yellows in January 2015 and in his first full season at the helm he guided the club to promotion up to the Isthmian League Premier Division for the first time in its history.

However, despite making a positive start to life at Step Three, a poor run of form in the second half of the 2016/17 campaign saw Sudbury relegated.

The majority of the squad departed during the summer, forcing Godbold to recruit a number of new faces ahead of their return to Division One North football.

They progressed through two rounds in the Emirates FA Cup, but wins in the league had been hard to come by.

Just one point was collected from a possible 12 and although AFC broke their duck with a 3-0 victory over Brentwood Town tonight, the board have opted to make a change.

Assistant Andy Reynolds has also left the club, with Academy boss Danny Laws taking caretaker charge while the club considers its options.

Laws will also continue to lead the youth set-up, supported by Dave Cannon, Craig Power, Mike Ford, Gavin Peters and Ian Miller.