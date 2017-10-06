BOSTIK LEAGUE: Mills rejoins Needham from Sudbury

Adam Mills has returned to Needham Market after making a blistering start to the season with AFC Sudbury.

The 20-year-old linked up with The Yellows in the summer following a stint with Maldon & Tiptree and he went on to score 11 goals in 13 appearances from out wide.

MOVING ON: Dave Cowley has left AFC Sudbury

However, he has now rejoined Needham — the club he left in January 2016 following a dispute with newly-appointed AFC boss Mark Morsley.

Speaking to the Suffolk Free Press this week, Morsley expressed his desire to retain Mills’ services for the long term.

“I will sit down with Adam and have a chat with him,” said Morsley, who stood down from his position as chairman of Needham’s limited company to take on the Sudbury role.

“I will let him know that I want him to hang around for longer than his current contract runs. Adam has the footballing ability to play in the pro game.”

Nevertheless, Mills has instead opted to jump up to the Bostik League Premier Division with The Marketmen.

Talking to the club’s website, Needham boss Richard Wilkins said of Mills: “Adam is a player that we’ve watched several times this season and I felt he was exactly what we needed.

“He is tenacious, quick and a constant threat. His work ethic will fit in well to our ethos and having previously been at the club I feel he will settle quickly.”

And Mills is the second player to have departed AFC today, with Dave Cowley also being released from his contract at the King’s Marsh Stadium.

During his three spells in Sudbury colours, Cowley has made 90 appearances and scored 10 goals.

Morsley, meanwhile, has wasted little time in bringing in replacements with two new players arriving.

Former Norwich City frontman Jamie Eaton-Collins has joined from Concord Rangers and ex-Brightinglsea Regent attacker Jake Clowsley has signed on following a brief spell with Stanway Rovers.

The duo are set to feature in the squad for tomorrow’s home Buildbase FA Trophy clash with Aylesbury United (3pm).