Boss: ‘That win was for you, Den’

Brady Stone has dedicated Ely City’s 2-1 win over Stowmarket Town on Saturday to former manager Dennis Lightning, who died last week.

As well as managing neighbouring Soham Town Rangers, Lightning was in charge of The Robins for a number of years and signed Stone as a player.

It was announced on Friday he had passed away following a short illness at the age of 62.

Speaking after his men had seen off their Suffolk rivals thanks to an own goal from Phil Weavers and a Jonathan Brown header, Stone said: “That win was for Den. I knew him very well and I really enjoyed playing under his management.

“Every club you go to in the area, there is always someone there that knew Den. That shows he was not only a good football man, but also a great person. We wish his family all the best.”

The club are planning to hold a memorial for Lightning before their next game at home against Godmanchester Rovers on September 12 (7.45pm).

n Meanwhile, Stone has praised the impact made by weekend goalscorer Brown, who joined the club in the summer from Soham United.

“When he first signed for us he was struggling with an injury and missed a few weeks,” said the Ely manager.

“But he is fit now and has given us something we have not had for a few years — a physical presence at the top end of the pitch.

“He puts himself about and lets other players run off him.

“And as he showed us on Saturday, he knows where the net is with a very good headed goal.”