Boss eager to see good display in the FA Cup

Soham manager Robbie Mason has said he wants to see ‘a bit of arrogance’ from his team as they take to the field in this weekend’s First Qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup against Westfields.

The Bostik League Division One North side will welcome the Hereford team to Julius Martin Lane on Saturday (3pm) as they look to progress further — and Mason wants to see his side demonstrate why they are a step above in the national league structure.

“We should have a bit of arrogance about us,” he said.

“We have a lot of quality in our side and I want to see us give it everything we have.”

But the Midland League Premier Division side have enjoyed recent FA Cup success, making it to the First Round Proper just last year, even forcing a replay before being beaten 3-1 to end their run.

“They might be a Step Five team but they went really far in the competition last season and they are a very good team so they will be a tough test,” he said.

“But if we turn up and play the way we know we can, then I really do think we will be able to overcome them.

“But being the winning underdog in the FA Cup is the big thing so we can’t underestimate them.”

Following the 2-2 draw at home to Bury Town on Monday, Mason has said he will be making changes to the first team.

“There will be changes,” he said. “Partly because, in the next few weeks, we have a lot of games.

“So making good use of the full squad is really important.

“And, of course, everyone wants to play in the FA Cup — the competition has such a high status for everyone — but I have to pick the best team for the day.

“Desire is one of the things that make you stand out though, and I’m looking to give all my players a chance this season, if they stay hungry, they’ll play at some point.

“But, most importantly, I want the team to perform well and do their club proud — hopefully this will see us through.”

Soham beat Cogenhoe United 3-2 at home in the Preliminary round, before drawing a second home game in the First Qualifying round to Westfields.