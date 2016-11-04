Bloaters strike twice in second half to halt Jockeys’ good form

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Newmarket Town 0

Great Yarmouth Town 2

Newmarket’s four-match unbeaten run was ended by visiting Great Yarmouth at the Ridgeons Stadium on Saturday.

The defeat, which was inflicted thanks to two quick-fire second-half goals, has seen the Jockeys drop down to fourth in the table.

Chances were few and far between during the first half, with both defences on top.

However, the pendulum swung the way of the Bloaters after the restart as leading goalscorer Mitch Forbes struck his 11th of the season, while Charlie Bartram also weighed in.

Yarmouth are now just one place and one point below Newmarket, with a potentially crucial two games in hand as well.

n Newmarket were due to be in Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup action away at First Division outfit Cornard United last night.

They return to league action on Saturday with a trip to Mundford Road to take on Thetford Town (3pm).

n Newmarket Town Ladies have been drawn at home to Ipswich Town Ladies in the quarter-finals of the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk FA Women’s Cup.

The tie will be played on Sunday, November 20 (1.30pm).

n Ely City shook off injuries to both of their regular full-backs to collect a 1-1 draw at second-placed Stanway Rovers.

The Essex hosts had the better of the chances during the first half, one of which they converted.

An initial strike cannoned against Ely goalkeeper Harry Reynolds’ crossbar, before Jake Clowsley was on hand to force the ball over the line.

Reynolds was forced into action early in the second, while defender Liam Griffin was forced to clear an effort off the line.

Slowly the Robins made an impact on proceedings and were eventually rewarded with an equalising goal.

Alex Theobald was hauled down inside the area and duly dusted himself down to convert the resultant penalty.

Tom Williams had the chance to win the game for Ely late on but headed the ball wide.

n There was not such positive news on Tuesday, though, as Brady Stone’s team crashed out of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup.

They were beaten 3-0 at home by First Division outfit Downham Town.

Ely return to the Unwin Ground on Saturday when Ipswich Wanderers will be the visitors (3pm).

Wanderers, who have lost two of their last three outings in all competitions, are currently 13th in the table with 19 points.