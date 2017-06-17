AFC swoop for third Maldon player

Joe Claridge will wear AFC Sudbury colours for the upcoming 2017/18 Isthmian League Division One North season.

The left-back is the third player to have arrived at The Wardale Williams Stadium from Maldon & Tiptree this summer, joining Rhys Henry and Adam Mills.

Claridge, who signed for Maldon after graduating from Teeside University, has previously spent time within the youth ranks of Chelsea and West Ham United.

It is the Fress Press’ understanding that AFC boss Jamie Godbold is also close to securing the services of a midfielder.