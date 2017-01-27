AFC boss hoping for three points from abandonment

RYMAN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Hendon 1

AFC Sudbury 2

Match abandoned in

second-half added time

Manager Jamie Godbold is hopeful AFC Sudbury will be awarded three points from Saturday’s abandoned match away at Hendon.

The Yellows were leading the Ryman League Premier Division fixture at Silver Jubilee Park 2-1, before the referee abandoned the game following a bust=up between the two sides deep into second-half added time.

Hendon’s Kevin Maclaren, who had been substituted earlier in the game, was sent off for violent conduct during the incident, with the match then called off and the decision on what happens next in the hands of the Football Association and the Ryman League.

“A melee broke out and unfortunately the referee wasn’t able to gain control of it,” Sudbury manager Godbold said.

“It’s a shame we’re talking about that rather than the game itself.

“Up until then there had been no bad tackles. It’s disappointing that it has ended this way.

“It was so late on that if the referee had blown his whistle for full time then I don’t think anyone would have argued too much.

“We’re hopeful of getting the three points, and Craig Parker is desperate for his goal to stand.”

The game at Silver Jubilee Park, the new home of Hendon, had been an entertaining one up until the incident late on, and had been the proverbial ‘game of two halves’.

AFC looked by far the best side in the first 45 minutes, but the second period saw the home side have much the better of proceedings.

With 15 minutes gone, Sudbury took the lead. A right-wing corner from Sam Bantick found the head of Ryan Henshaw, as he rose to power the ball home.

Having survived a bit of pressure, AFC were 2-0 up 10 minutes later.

Bantick crossed from the right and Parker stole across the near post to put the ball in the back of the net.

The hosts made two changes at the start of the second half, with Elliott Charles and Reis Stanislaus coming on, and they both made a real difference to their side.

The two Hendon substitutes were making their presence felt with some good, positive football down the right, and from a Stanislaus cross, Charles fired home on 64 minutes.

But it was injury time when the game descended into a farce on the dugout side of the pitch as AFC substitute Liam Wales appeared to get the ball, but a foul was given against him.

A melee broke out with the field full of players, substitutes and management from both sides.

And as the unrest continued the referee waved his hands to indicate that he had abandoned the game.

AFC Sudbury: Garnham, French, Austin, Tann, Henshaw, Barker, Bantick (Blackman 85), Clarke, Crow (Wales 78), Parker (Williams 90), Eagle. Subs not used: Mallardo, Child. Attendance: 208. Free Press man of the match: James Baker - Looked strong up front and did well later back in midfield.

