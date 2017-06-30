Exning see their mini winning streak come to an end at home

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION THREE

Exning (202-9) lost to

Little Bardfield (251-5)

by 49 runs

After posting back-to-back victories, Exning suffered defeat at the hands of Little Bardfield on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat, which proved to be an inspired decision as Daryl Hymas put the Exning bowling attack to the sword.

From 136 deliveries, the opener scored 105 runs before he eventually fell to the bowling of Simon Lawson.

An unbeaten 44 from Alan Kemp also helped to bump up the Little Bardfield score, with Lawson (3-64) the pick of the Exning bowlers.

In reply, the hosts had a number of batsmen make useful starts, but none of them were able to turn those into the sort of score that would end up mounting a challenging for victory.

Gavin Jones’ unbeaten 45 was the highest score, with seven other home batsmen getting into the teens before Exning eventually fell 49 runs short.

On Saturday, seventh-placed Exning travel to league-leading Sudbury II (1pm).

n In Division Two, Lakenheath (151) lost their home encounter to Copdock II (152-6) by four wickets.

While third-placed Copdock were the favourites heading into the encounter, Lakenheath were not helped by a string of injuries.

Batting first, Lakenheath lost their first wicket without a run being scored, but once again skipper Shane Leech (38) steadied the ship.

Wicketkeeper Andrew Leach (25) was promoted up the order to bolster the batting, but he pulled a thigh muscle and once dismissed took no further part in the game.

And once again Lakenheath’s middle order failed to deliver, with the team eventually being bowled out for 151 — a score seen as 100 runs below par on a good batting strip.

While bowling, Lakenheath lost both Paul Pallant and Tim Milner to injuries, meaning they ended the game with three substitute fielders.

On Saturday, Lakenheath travel to Ipswich & ES (1pm).