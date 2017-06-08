Eight wicket loss at Mingay Park in the Premier League

In the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League, Burwell (123) hosted great Witchingham (125-2) at Mingay Park, losing by eight wickets.

Great Witchingham won the toss and elected to field.

Burwell began solidly, posting an opening partnership of 58 before Thomas Jagot was out for 22.

Simon Donald hit the most runs for the home side, reaching 45 before the Witches’ Michael Jones took his second wicket of the day.

Captain Joseph Tetley also hit 22 before Burwell’s innings fell apart.

Only Paul Summerskill (17), Jamie Seabrook (14) and Sam Rippington (2) managed to put anymore runs on the board as the side’s innings stuttered to a halt on 123 all out.

Jones and bowler Luke Schlemmer shared the spoils of Burwell wickets with five apiece.

Sam Rippington got stuck in the Witches batsmen, dismissing their skipper Sam Arthurton for zero and fellow opener James Spelman (9) shortly after.

But James Hale (65 not out) and Schlemmer (50 not out) then proved immovable as they smashed boundary after boundary on the way to reaching their winning total.