Dropped catches prove costly in Fordham’s defeat on home soil

CCA SENIOR LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Fordham (202-7) lost to

Fulbourn Institute (212-7) by 10 runs

A number of spilled catches did not help Fordham’s cause on Saturday as they lost out to Fulbourn Institute in a close match.

The hosts were also without three front-line bowlers — but the replacements did admirably, despite Kindred (57), Mohanraj (44) and Hodgson (33) all making runs for the visitors in a total of 212-7.

As for Fordham, Chris Rule took 3-33 and Chris Reay weighed in with 2-47.

Chris Summerskill made 38 as the home team reached 63-2 after 20 overs.

Rain halted play but on the resumption, Ian Baldwin (44) and Tim Sale forged a fine partnership to keep the hosts in contention.

But wickets started to fall and despite Sale contributing an unbeaten 31, Fordham ended up 10 runs short of where they needed to be. On Saturday, Fordham travel to Abington (1pm).

n On Sunday, Fordham were beaten in the final of the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup by Abington.

Chris Summerskill (39), Dan Lubaschange (30), plus Gareth Summerskill and Tom Williams with 20 a piece, were Fordham’s main run-makers in their score of 185 all out.

However, Abington eased to their target in 37.3 overs for the loss of just two wickets.