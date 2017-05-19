Double losses for Worlington in two comps

MARSHALL HATCHICK

Worlington 172 lost to Wivenhoe 227

by 55 runs

Worlington’s winning start to the new season came to an end on Saturday at the hands of Wivenhoe, who leapfrogged their hosts in the league in the process.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Worlington made a strong start as Ziaf Kulasi picked up two wickets inside his first three overs, including Liam Hope-Shackley, to leave Wivenhoe on 17-2.

Surviving opener Matt Durrell was joined by James Butcher and the pair, dealing solely in boundaries for the early stages of their partnership, put on a stand of 116.

A couple of run-outs stunted Wivenhoe momentarily, but they soon regained momentum as top-scoring Durrell went on to make 81 before being dismissed by Graham Downey (3-29).

Kulasi (4-55) was then re-introduced into the attack and added two more wickets, with Wivenhoe eventually being bowled out for 227.

Worlington’s Ford brothers opened the innings in pursuit of their target and Graham Ford departed first, for 15, as Harry Burnett snaffled a smart catch at first slip.

Jimmy Watson, at three, was unable to repeat the heroics of last weekend’s match, as he was next man out — this time without scoring.

Richard Ford (37) and Craig Estlea then took Worlington to 73 before Estlea was adjudged lbw for 35 and Chris Baugh departed shortly afterwards to leave Worlington on 76-4.

Worlington’s other main run-scorer was Kulasi (36), but the team ended up falling well short of their target.

Next is another home fixture on Saturday, this time against Braintree (1pm).

n Worlington’s National Village Cup campaign came to an early end with an 87-run loss at Great Waltham on Sunday.

The hosts scored 206-8, while Worly were 119 all out.