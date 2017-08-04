Despite recent abandonments Burwell have plenty to build on

Have your say

Burwell (330-5) versus Vauxhall Mallards (55-4)

match abandoned

Despite seeing their last two matches washed out, Joe Tetley has urged his Burwell team-mates to build upon their positive performances, writes Liam Apicella.

The Cambridgeshire side were left particularly frustrated on Saturday when, having posted 330-5, they claimed four Vauxhall Mallards inside the opening 15 overs.

However, the rain soon forced the umpires to abandon proceedings at Mingay Park, as was the case during the previous week’s home encounter against Horsford.

But, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Norwich (11am), captain Tetley believes there remains room for positivity among his third-from-bottom squad.

“The last two weekends have been a little bit frustrating, but that is all part of the game,” said the skipper, who scored 57 runs against Vauxhall Mallards.

“But, even though there are no positive results, we have set ourselves up a platform and hopefully we can kick on from that.

“We have lacked consistency all season for one reason or another, but we have done well in the previous two games.

“Now, we need to continue that, starting against Norwich.”

Andrew Bramley (141) and Ben Seabrook (106) both hit centuries in the match versus Vauxhall Mallards, while Sam Rippington took three wickets.

n A poor batting display saw Mildenhall (73) lose by eight wickets at home to Great Witchingham (75-2) on Saturday.

Batting first, only two Mildenhall batsmen — Tyron Koen (25) and Tom Allen (20) scored double figures for the home side, who survived 30.4 overs before being bowled out.

Allen and Murtaza Hussain helped themselves to wickets in Witchingham’s reply, but the away side eventually ran out comfortable winners.

On Saturday, Ben Shepperson’s men will make the short trip down the A14 to take on bottom-placed Bury St Edmunds (11am).