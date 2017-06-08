Depleted side struggle to find  form against league newcomers

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Worlington (195) lost to Maldon (196-8) by two wickets

Worlington played host to newly-promoted Maldon and, with five first-team players unavailable, were always going to find it tough to find a rhythm.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat, with openers Richard Ford and Tom Newell (37) posting a solid 63 before the first wicket fell.

Jimmy Watson was next to fall for 13, before Graham Ford came to the crease to join his brother and the pair saw Worlington to two runs shy of three figures before Richard Ford was dismissed for 41.

Graham Ford then took a nasty strike to the head off the fast bowling of Australian Baldwin but, after a break in play, he was able to resume.

Battling through he reached 42, top scoring for Worlington in the process.

Daren Hayward (22) was the first of four wickets for Maldon skipper Chris Harris, while Ian Elliott’s collection of two wickets in two balls left Worlington in trouble at 142-6.

Cody Golding (18) added useful runs towards the close but two further wickets for Harris (4-29) and a run out saw Worlington all out for 195.

After tea, Worlington stole the early wicket of Harris (4) before Golding (2-34) added two further wickets to leave the visitors on 55-3. But a 72 run stand between Elliott and Jimmy Ainscough (30) saw Maldon recover to 127-4.

Steve Flack’s 10-over spell was economical, yielding just 26 runs.

The introduction of Jimmy Watson (3-25) saw Elliott depart for 63, leaving the Essex side on 177-7.

But the experience of Martyn Coker (19 not out) helped see his side over the line in the 47th over with two wickets to spare. The loss sees Worlington slip to six in the table ahead of a home fixture to Witham on Saturday (1pm).

n In Division Six, Worlington II (263-4) beat Easton II by 48 runs.

n In the Hunts County Bats Suffolk League Division Three, Worlington Academy (109) lost to Bury St Edmunds II (251-7) by 142 runs.