Colby shows good form with bat and ball but Exning still lose

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION THREE

Bury St Edmunds II (191-7) beat Exning (162-9)

by 29 runs

Despite good performances from bowlers Oakley Colby, Matt Lister and James Turner, Exning followed up last week’s season-opening defeat by losing on the road at Bury St Edmunds II on Saturday.

After being put in the field, Exning’s Lister dismissed the home side’s openers Josh Toon (17) and Ian Plumb (13) in quick succession.

Colby was also in positive form with the ball, dismissing Tom Curran (18), Simon Aldous (6) and Vivek Rajagopal (14) to end with figures of 3-64.

However, Bury’s number three batsman Phil Godden proved to be tough to budge as he went on to make 67 before eventually falling to Turner.

In pursuit of 192 for victory, Exning’s charge was spearheaded by Colby at the top of the order.

The youngster’s knock of 60, which was ended by the bowling of Charlie Cook, included eight fours.

But aside from Colby, Exning’s remaining batsmen struggled to build big scores.

Captain Simon Allen made 27 before being bowled by Rajagopal and he was the only Exning player other than Colby to go beyond the 20-run mark.

The team eventually completed their permitted 45 overs with a score of 162-9, leaving them 29 runs short of their hosts.

The pick of the Bury bowlers was Charlie Cook, who from just six overs managed to record figures of 5-18.

Next up for Allen’s men is a trip to Haverhill II (1pm), who unlike Exning have managed to win their opening two matches of the 2017 season.

Ninth-placed Exning have so far managed to accrue 13 points, while Haverhill’s second team are fourth with 37 points to their name.

n Exning II are in Division Nine West action on Saturday at home to Bardwell (1pm).

It will be the second team’s first home outing of the new season, having been beaten on the road at Woolpit IV last time out.