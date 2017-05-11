Catley scores a ton in away defeat

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION THREE

Haverhill II 211-7

beat Exning 207-9

by three wickets

A century from Tom Catley could not prevent Exning continuing their losing start to the new season on Saturday as they lost away at Haverhill’s second team.

Opener Catley was eventually dismissed for 123 off the bowling of Ben Wilkins.

However, just two other Exning batsmen managed to score double figures — Matthew Catley (42) and Joshua King (26) — as the visitors reached 207 from their 45 overs.

Even more damning was the fact that of Exning’s other eight batsmen, none of them were able to contribute more than two runs.

In reply, Haverhill opener Sam Hartshorn led from the front, scoring 99 runs before he was clean-bowled by Oakley Colby.

Colby went on to claim two more wickets to end with figures of 3-46 from his 13 overs, but knocks from Russell Davis and Wikins of 40 and 21 respectively helped to get the home team over the line with more than five over left to spare.

The defeat has left Exning third-from-bottom in the league standings, having collected 21 points so far.

On Saturday they host a Tuddenham team that sit three places higher up the table with one victory to their name this term (1pm).

n Exning II’s weekend game against Bardwell was cancelled.

On Saturday they travel to face Lakenheath II (1pm).