Burwell skipper Tetley calls for entertaining brand of cricket

Entertainment and youth — those are the components Burwell are hoping will see them improve upon last year’s eighth-placed finish in the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier Cricket League, writes Liam Apicella.

The club’s two-pronged intentions are encapsulated by captain Joe Tetley, who at the age of just 22, will lead the team.

Tetley arrived at Mingay Park halfway through last term and showed his swashbuckling side with a knock of 183 from 154 balls against Swardeston.

The plan is for his team-mates to follow suit in 2017, and while that may lead to the odd hefty defeat along the way, Tetley is confident there is enough quality within the ranks to enjoy a thriving campaign.

“It is going to be a youthful side. We have a lot of talent coming through and we are backing that,” said the wicketkeeper/batsman.

“It is a good core of players. I am not sure what the average age will be, but it will be no older than 24.

“We are aiming to play an entertaining brand of cricket from the start.

“Batsmen will be encouraged to play their shots and bowlers to take risks with the ball.

“It might mean we lose heavily at times, but the longer the season goes on and we adapt, I am confident we can improve on last season’s finish.”

Sydney-based Tom Jagot and Ayden Brown have both agreed contracts at Burwell, while opening batsman Peter Richer is expected to return later in the summer from work commitments.

But, it is the addition of left-arm bowler Sam Rippington, who earlier this month took a five-for against Middlesex for Cambridge MCCU, that has particularly excited Tetley.

“Sam is a really good signing for us. He will open the bowling,” added the skipper.

“Left-armers are worth their weight in gold at times so to have such a good one in our line-up is great.”

Burwell begin their eighth straight EAPL season on Saturday with a trip to Sudbury (11am) — a side that finished one place and 20 points better off than Tetley’s men in 2016.