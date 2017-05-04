Burwell’s batsmen dismissed cheaply as visiting champions ease to victory

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

WICKET TAKER: Josh Arksey took three of the four wickets Burwell claimed against Swardeston

PREMIER CRICKET LEAGUE

Burwell (104)

lost to Swardeston (105-4)

by six wickets

Saturday proved to be a day to forget for Burwell’s batsmen, who only managed to post a measly 104 runs during their defeat at the hands of champions Swardeston.

Just two of the home team’s batters managed to record double figures — Australian import Thomas Jagot and captain Joe Tetley, both 25 — while four failed to trouble the scoreboard whatsoever.

Josh Arksey was one of those players to head back to the pavilion for a duck, with fellow opener Simon Donald contributing a boundary-four before being bowled by Michael Eccles.

The key Swardeston bowler, though, was Mark Thomas, who removed both Jagot and Tetley with Burwell on a score of 73 and 78 respectively, just when it appeared that the pair were steadying their hosts’ innings.

Thomas also removed Paul Summerskill at 96-5, which sparked a sequence of five more wickets falling for just eight runs.

Thomas returned bowling figures of 3-23 from his six overs, with Joe Gatting (2-32) and Matthew Taylor (2-0) providing useful back up.

While he had been unable to produce the goods with the bat, Arksey atoned with the ball in hand as Burwell set about defending the low target.

Peter Lambert (28) was first to fall to Arksey’s bowling, leaving Swardeston on 38-1.

Jordan Taylor (6) and Stephen Gray (1) were also dismissed by the same bowler soon after and when Sam Rippington trapped Gatting lbw for 17, Burwell looked to be in with a chance of an unlikely victory with the away team wobbling on 65-4.

However, the combination of Lewis Denmark and Jason Reynolds not only calmed Swardeston’s nerves, they ended up getting their team over the winning line without the loss of another wicket.

Denmark hit an unbeaten 25, while the fluent Reynolds backed that up with a knock of 20 from 28 deliveries.

The six-wicket defeat has left Burwell winless from their opening two matches of the new season and bottom of the standings with five points to their name.

Their next chance to get off the mark comes on Saturday when they travel to sixth-placed Horsford (11am), who beat Bury St Edmunds by a large 116-run margin last time out.

n Like their first-team counterparts, Burwell II also suffered defeat on Saturday, going down by 13 runs in their Whiting & Partners Division Two contest against Huntingdon & District CC.

Just one Huntingdon batsman — Navid Ahmed (21) — scored higher than 20, but it was the 51 extras Burwell gave away that helped the hosts reach 144 all out.

In reply, opener Richard Potter starred for Burwell with his score of 79, but the majority of his team-mates failed to follow suit.

Only Adam Hudson (22) reached double figures, with four batsmen recording ducks.

On Saturday, the seconds will play host to Kimbolton CC (12.30pm).