Burwell look towards last encounter

Burwell’s eighth straight season in the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League will come to a close on Saturday away at neighbouring Mildenhall (11am).

Joe Tetley’s men will head into the encounter after last weekend’s home fixture with Frinton-on-Sea at Mingay Park was cancelled due to the wet conditions.

Burwell (eighth) are one place and four place better off than Mildenhall, despite having won four games less than the Wamil Way-based side.

Mildenhall won the reverse in July by 33 runs thanks in part to a knock of 92 from South African all-rounder Tyron Koen.

Even if Burwell can gain some revenge on this occasion, they are unable to finish any higher than their current position of eighth.

However, a defeat would see them leapfrogged by Mildenhall and they could potentially end the 2017 campaign in 10th place.