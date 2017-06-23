Burwell fall short in pursuit of visitors’ hefty victory target

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Burwell (285) lost to

Copdock & Ol (355-6)

by 70 runs

Burwell were on the receiving end of a fluent batting display from Copdock’s openers during Saturday’s clash at Mingay Park, which ended with the hosts falling short of their big victory target.

Home captain Joe Tetley won the toss and opted to field first — a decision that did not pay off.

Martyn Cull and former Essex batsman Jaik Mickleburgh were first to the crease for Copdock and between them they put on 192 runs for the first wicket.

Mickleburgh was eventually dismissed by Josh Arksey six runs short of his century, but Cull hung around to reach three figures.

He made 133 from 163 balls before sending Josh Vowden’s delivery into Ben Seabrook’s hands.

However, any hopes Burwell had of going on to bowl out Copdock cheaply after those dismissals were ended by the form of Jack Beaumont.

The number four batsman eventually fell to the bowling of Arksey, but not before he had added a swift 62-ball knock of 74 runs to his team’s overall total.

Chasing 356 for victory, Burwell’s charge was spearheaded by opener Thomas Jagot.

The Australian hit four sixes and 12 fours on his way to a score of 121, with his wicket finally snared by Beaumont.

Paul Summerskill (56) also posted a half-century, while skipper Tetley (38) and Seabrook (28) were unable to turn their good starts into big scores.

Ultimately, though, Copdock’s total proved to be too much to chase.

Arskey (five) was the last Burwell batsman to fall, as the home team finished 70 runs adrift of the target.

The result has left Tetley’s side ninth in the Premier League standings with a return of 110 points from their nine outings.

Match number 10 this Saturday pits Burwell away on the Essex coast at Frinton-on-Sea, who currently occupy fourth place (11am).