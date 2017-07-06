Big-scoring Freddie smashes his way into school’s record books

Freddie Fairey has entered the cricketing record books at King’s Ely School thanks to a string of swashbuckling performances.

So far in 2017, the 13-year-old has scored 1,048 runs at senior and junior level, amassing an average of 116.44 in the process.

Not only is Fairey the leading run-scorer at both King’s Ely Junior and King’s Ely Senior, his current aggregate is among the highest ever seen at the school.

Ben Edmondson, director of sport and head of cricket at King’s Ely, said of the Norfolk-based youngster’s achievements to date: “Freddie has shown a fantastic attitude towards his development over the off season.

“He has completely remodelled his set up and taken a more aggressive approach to his batting.

“This, combined with his outstanding mental attitude and desire to score runs, has seen him flourish this season.”

Edmondson added: “He works extremely hard at all facets of his game and his achievements for both school and county are testament to his work ethic and attitude.”

King’s Ely Under-13 A captain Fairey, who still has six fixtures left to play for the school before the season’s conclusion, has accumulated four centuries in 2017, including a top score of 168 not out.

Fairey’s Under-13s have been in particularly impressive form this term, winning on seven occasions and losing just once.

His run haul has also contained a further five half-centuries, including three for the senior school, the most notable of which was a knock 97 for the first team against their Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) counterparts.

Fairey has also continued his school form while on county duty, shining for the Norfolk Under-13 and Under-14 sides with 308 runs in total.

He plundered 124 runs in an encounter against Surrey Under-14s and a further 82 came for Norfolk Under-13s in their match versus. Cambridgeshire.

The teenager has also shown himself to be useful with the ball in hand, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 7.92 and made two catches for Norfolk.