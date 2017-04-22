Best wants to inspire Mildenhall's young contingent

Tino Best is hoping that his presence within the dressing room will help to inspire some of Mildenhall's younger players to make names for themselves in the cricketing world.

The Newmarket Journal and Bury Free Press broke the news earlier in the week that Mildenhall had secured the services of the fast-bowler, who made 25 Test appearances and featured in a further 26 one-dayers during a 12-year international career with the West Indies.

And his new team-mates will have undoubtedly been impressed by the 35-year-old's contribution on debut against Vauxhall Mallards earlier today as he snared three wickets within the opening six overs of the match.

Along with an unbeaten knock of 97 from captain Ben Shepperson, Best's haul helped the Wamil Way-based side to a four-wicket victory on their return to the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier Cricket League.

Best will remain a Mildenhall player until the end of July when he will head back home to play in the Caribbean Premier League with the Barbados Tridents, during which time he is keen to pass on his wealth of experience.

"What is very impressive about this club is the amount of young talent. I am looking forward to spreading my wisdom and experience with them," said the former Yorkshire and Hampshire bowler, whose move to Mildenhall has been sponsored by Beck Row-based company Windows Assured (www.assuredwindows.com).

HOW IS HE? Tino Best appeals for a wicket on his Mildenhall debut against Vauxhall Mallards. He ended up taking three in a four-wicket victory. Picture: Gary Donnison

"Playing for the West Indies for 12 years and first-class cricket for 16 years, of course I want to pass on that knowledge.

"We had a nice dinner together last night after I arrived and I told them to not be afraid or intimidated. I am a normal cricketer and I fail sometimes. I am just here to help.

"Cricket is a funny thing because you fail more than you succeed in this game.

"How many times do you want five-fors and not get them? How many times do you want to hit hundreds and it does not happen? Loads. The youngsters here just have to keep believing. It is all about belief.

SPEED MERCHANT: Tino Best bangs in another delivery against Vauxhall Mallard. Picture: Gary Donnison

"What is stopping an 18-year-old at this club from being a big county player or even an international in five or six years? It comes down to belief.

"You should not feel someone like Joe Root (England Test captain) is better than you. Why is Joe Root as good as he is? Because he believed in himself.

"My role is just to encourage and hopefully I will turn on my television one day and see some of these Mildenhall players playing international cricket."

