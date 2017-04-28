Best gets started in style with three-wicket return in victory

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN PREMIER CRICKET LEAGUE

Mildenhall (235-6) beat

Vauxhall Mallards (230)

by four wickets

There are countless examples of big-named signings failing to live up to the hype, but if Tino Best’s Mildenhall debut is anything to go by, he will not be falling into that bracket, writes Liam Apicella.

The Journal revealed last week that the veteran bowler of 25 Test appearances for the West Indies had agreed a deal at Wamil Way until the end of July.

And his first outing could not have gone much better, ending with figures of 3-42 from 10 overs to help Mildenhall — on their return to the Premier League — win by four wickets against Vauxuall Mallards.

According to the 35-year-old, more performances of the same ilk will follow before he returns to play for the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League.

“My effort level will always be at the optimum. I take every cricket game seriously,” he said.

“I do not need to go out there and prove anything. I will be giving the club 100 per cent in everything I do.

“When you have professionals playing club cricket, it helps the team. Guys want to lift their levels and that is what you want.

“Even if I do not perform well one week, we still might win because everyone has raised their levels.”

Alongside Best, captain Ben Shepperson was the leading light as he produced a knock of 97 not out in Mildenhall’s successful run chase.

On Saturday, Best, Shepperson and co are away to Postwick-based Norwich (11am).

n Mildenhall III started their Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Four campaign with a 48-run defeat at the hands of Brightlingsea.

Debutant Phil Mingay was arguably the pick of the Mildenhall bowlers with figures of 3-59 off his eight overs as the hosts reached 209-8 from their 45 overs.

In reply, the away side limped to 161-5, leaving them well short of victory.