Batting woes continue for Worlington

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Frinton-on-Sea II (163-7) beat Worlington (98)

by 65 runs

Another batting collapse cost Worlington dearly as they suffered defeat in Essex on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and after electing to bat they struggled against the opening pace of left-armer Charlie Tunstall.

He picked up three wickets in his opening seven-over burst to leave Frinton on 28-3.

Jimmy Watson (2-37) was introduced into the attack and added a further two wickets to leave the home team struggling on 47-5.

However, Frinton skipper Sam Brynes and Alfie Wells began their side’s recovery, compiling a 70-run stand for the sixth wicket before Craig Estlea (1-27) dismissed Wells for 45.

Tunstall returned to the fray and added a fourth before Tony Stubbs (16 no) joined his captain to add a further 33 runs as Frinton closed their innings.

Tunstall finished with his best return for Worlington following his winter move from Earl Stonham — 4-14

After the break, Worlington lost Richard Ford without scoring in the third over, and Graham Ford and Watson took the visitors to 48 before the latter was caught and bowled by Jermaine Shillingford for 17.

The seamer picked up a second wicket the very next ball and proceeded to rip through the Worlington middle and lower order, including Graham Ford for 41.

Worlington collapsed to 98 all out, with Shillingford finishing on figures of 8-28 — the best return for a bowler in Division One to date this season.

Despite the heavy defeat, Worlington remain in eighth spot ahead of a home fixture against ninth-placed Mistley on Saturday (1pm).

n In Division Six Worlington II (198) suffered just their second loss of the season to St Osyth (193-2). Matthew Wittish (50) and Jonno Peachey (41) were Worlington’s main contributors with the bat.