Batting improvement needed to lift Chippenham out of slump

CCA SENIOR LEAGUE

DIVISION TWO

Chippenham (111) lost to

Longstanton (112-0)

by 10 wickets

Chippenham captain Oliver Rix has admitted his side have not been good enough with the bat during the opening four weeks of the new season, writes Liam Apicella.

It has been a start to forget for Rix’s men, who sit bottom of the table with a quartet of defeats alongside their name.

A lack of runs and significant partnerships have been the leading factors behind the negative form, with Chippenham bowled out on three occasions and scoring over 150 as a team just once.

Saturday’s defeat — a game Rix missed — only served to highlight that point as the hosts were skittled out for only 111.

“The bowling and fielding have been okay so far, but the number of runs has been below par,” said Rix.

“We have been outplayed in all of the defeats and part of that is because we have not scored enough runs.

“About half of the team have not played this level before, so they are still getting used to it.”

Asked whether the problem was mental or technical, the skipper replied: “A bit of both.

“When you get on a bad run, things can get on top of you and you try things you would not normally try.

“We just have to ride this out and hope it changes soon.”

Recent campaigns have been successful for Chippenham, who enjoyed a number of promotions.

However, the 2016 term ended in relegation and having made a poor start this time around, the mood is yet to have brightened.

Nevertheless, Rix is confident the tide will turn, potentially during Saturday’s trip to Barley (1pm).

“We played Barley a couple of years ago so we know a little bit about them and how to go about winning,” added the opening batsman.

“Our aim this season was to consolidate while we blood some youngsters and we can still do that.

“On our day, we are capable of beating most of the teams in the league.”