Batsmen fail to deliver as Exning suffer third defeat in succession

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION THREE

Woolpit II (166-6) beat

Exning (164)

by four wickets

Exning slumped to their eighth defeat of the season at the hands of Woolpit’s second team on Saturday.

Batting first, Exning’s innings got off to a negative start as just one of their opening five batsmen managed to score double figures.

That was Oakley Colby, who contributed 23 runs before he was caught by Harry Gale off the bowling of Rob Gibson.

It was the away side’s middle-to-lower order that added most of the runs, with Daniel Baigent (16) and Sebastian Lawson (29) making useful starts before they were dismissed.

However, Exning’s main man was Simon Nicholson (50) thanks to his half century.

Seven of the Exning batsmen failed to go beyond single figures, with two of those registering ducks.

And, on top of that, the extras column (28) was the visitors’ third-highest scorer of runs.

Defending 164 for victory, Exning seemed to be in control early on as Lawson ripped through Woolpit’s top three batsmen.

He bowled Julian Bradwell (2), before having Matthew Angell (10) and Graham Drury (4) caught by Ben Cross and Joshua King respectively.

But, Lawson and his Exning team-mates had no answer to James Bradwell as the home side’s number four batsman struck an unbeaten 94.

Wickets continued to fall at the other end as James Turner, Tim Catley and Colby helped themselves to one apiece, but Bradwell’s domination with the bat helped to get his side over the victory line inside 38 overs.

The loss — Exning’s third in a row — has left them 10th in the league standings with a 41-point gap between themselves and second-from-bottom Halstead II.

On Saturday, Exning will play host to Bury St Edmunds II (1pm).

Bury’s second string currently sit fourth in the table with a return of seven wins from 12 outings.