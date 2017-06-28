Work on new crossing will close A1101 at Mildenhall

Work on a new zebra crossing on the A1101 at Kingsway, Mildenhall, will result in overnight road closures next week.

Work has begun on the site with temporary two-way traffic lights but Suffolk County Council says between July 5 and 7 the road will be closed from 8pm and 6am between Croft Place and Lark Road.

Mildenhall Parish Council has been pressing for a crossing since the location was identified as a well used crossing point during a Highways’ Group survey in 2014.

Parish Council Chairman, Dr Richard Greenfield, said: “We are delighted that our efforts have paid off and hope that this will improve convenience and safety for pedestrians. We still have a number of other sites we have targeted for improvement.”

Queensway in Mildenhall will also be closed from July 10 to 14 for the installation of a ‘courtesy crossing’.