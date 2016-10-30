Woodland rubbish fire ‘started deliberately’, say fire chiefs

A rubbish fire which broke out in a woodland area yesterday afternoon was started deliberately, according to fire service chiefs.

Crews were called to the incident in Gloucester Way, Thetford, at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Mildenhall units were called to a blaze in Prickwillow Road, Isleham, shortly after 6.30pm last night and a collision on Isleham Road, Worlington at around 7.15pm.

And Newmarket crews were called to a vehicle blaze in Persimmon Walk, Newmarket, at around 9.55pm.