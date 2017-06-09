Woman threatened with knife in robbery attempt in Newmarket’s Yellow Brick Road

Police are hunting four people in connection with an attempted robbery in Newmarket.

The incident took place between 11.15pm and 11.20pm on Wednesday, beginning on the pathway known as the Yellow Brick Road.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking along the path when another woman ran past her, before suddenly turning round and approaching her. The suspect then demanded that the victim give her money or she would hurt her, and the victim saw she was holding a small knife.

The victim said she did not have any money on her and at this point another woman came along and the pair said they would take victim to a cashpoint so she could draw money out. The two women then walked the victim back along the path towards Exeter Road where she noticed two men standing by the entrance to the path who proceeded to follow them.

As they walked towards a cashpoint on Fred Archer Way, the victim managed to get away from the suspects, running across the road to a nearby business premises from where she was able to call the police. Officers arrived around ten minutes later and searched the area, but the suspects had disappeared.

The suspect who first threatened the victim is described as white, aged in her mid 20s, around 5ft 2in tall, and of slim build. She was wearing a black hooded top, white t-shirt, light blue jeggings and white trainers. The only description of the other woman and the two men is that they were also white.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 40175/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.