Woman convicted of graffiti attack on Newmarket store

A woman from Newmarket has been convicted of causing criminal damage to the front of the town’s TK Maxx store on Rutland Hill.

Twenty-nine-year-old Samantha Moss, of Windsor Road, appeared before Ipswich magistrates on Friday.

She had been arrested in the early hours of Thursday (August 3) after police were alerted to an incident outside the store at around 2am.

The frontage of the building had been spray painted in blue with obscenities

Following her conviction, bail was not granted and Moss was remanded in custody after magistrates adjourned the hearing for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

Moss is due back at the court for sentencing on Tuesday.