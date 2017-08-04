Woman charged with causing criminal damage to Newmarket’s TK Maxx store

A 29-year-old woman from Newmarket was due in court today charged with causing criminal damage to the front of the town’s TK Maxx store on Rutland Hill.

Samantha Moss, of Windsor Road, was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning after police were alerted to an incident outside the store.

Moss was taken to the police investigation centre in Bury St Edmunds where she was charged and kept in custody until today when she was due to appear before magistrates in Ipswich.