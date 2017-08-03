Woman arrested after Newmarket store is sprayed with obscenities

A 29-year-old woman was arrested at around 2.20am today on suspicion of causing criminal damage to the front of Newmarket’s TK Maxx store on Rutland Hill.

Police had been called at 2am to reports that someone was using blue paint to spray obscenities across the front windows of the store and a wall.

A woman was arrested 20 minutes later and taken to the police investigation centre at Bury St Edmunds for questioning.