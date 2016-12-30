Woman airlifted to hospital and man arrested after collision on A1065 between Barton Mills and Eriswell

Police are currently at the scene of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1065 between Barton Mills and Eriswell.

Officers were called at 2.30pm this afternoon (Friday, December 30) to reports of the collision on the road around a mile north of Barton Mills.

It was reported that one vehicle was on its side in hedges/ trees.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel attended and a woman who was in the vehicle on its side has been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

The road has been closed at the junction with the B1112 and at the Fiveways roundabout while an initial investigation gets underway.

The vehicles involved are thought to be an Audi A4, a Renault Megane and a Ford Mondeo and police are asking anyone who may have seen the collision or any of the vehicles prior to the crash to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD 213 of Friday, December 30.