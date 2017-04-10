Woman admits attempted robbery in Newmarket

A Newmarket woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to rob a pensioner in the town.

Twenty-five-year-old Louise Keddy,appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday where she admitted attempting to steal a handbag from the elderly woman in Exeter Road on March 8. The incident happened close to the junction with Rayes Lane at about 7.10pm.

Keddy, of no fixed address, also pleaded to assaulting a second woman on the same day.

Judge Rupert Overbury told Keddy, who has been remanded in custody since her arrest, that she would be brought back to the same court to be sentenced later this month.

She will remain in custody until then.