Woman, 22, who died after collision in Red Lodge is named

A young woman who died following a road traffic collision on the A11 at Red Lodge has been named by police.

Officers were called just after midnight yesterday morning (Friday, November 11), to reports a vehicle had been found off the road on the A11 southbound.

Lauren Danks, aged 22 and from Soham in Cambridgeshire, was found inside the car, but she had died at the scene.

Police began a collision investigation and discovered a second vehicle – a Jaguar - had been involved.

This vehicle was then traced and recovered by police.

A 63-year-old man from the Brandon area was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving, and failing to stop following a road traffic collision.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been released on bail until Saturday, May 6 2017 pending further enquiries.

Anyone who was travelling along the A11 between Red Lodge and Barton Mills, from 10pm and midnight on Thursday, November 10, who has any information relating to this collision, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 2 of 11 November.