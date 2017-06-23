Witness appeal after ram-raid at Lakenheath bank

Police are appealing for information after a cashpoint machine was stolen from Lloyds Bank in Lakenheath this morning.

Officers were alerted around 3.50am to reports the ATM had been smashed out of the wall of the High Street bank. A JCB was used to get the machine and left in the middle of the road.

At least three people wearing dark clothing were seen in the area and it is thought they fled the scene in two vehicles – possibly a white car and a red pick-up style vehicle.

Police took another call at around 4am from a member of the public who reported that a pick-up appeared to be pulling the ATM. A search of the area was carried out and work is underway to trace those involved.

The road is currently closed while a full investigation gets underway at the scene. A large part of the wall of the bank has been ripped out.

Anyone who saw any vehicles, or any suspicious activity in the area this morning, is asked to call West Suffolk CID by dialling Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD 40 of June 23.