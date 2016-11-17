Witness appeal after car fails to stop at collision in Lakenheath

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fail to stop collision in Lakenheath yesterday.

The two vehicle collision was in Mill Road at about 9.40pm, and involved a black Vauxhall Corsa and a silver 5 series BMW.

It is believed that nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

The BMW car failed to stop at the scene but it is thought a number of people were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information concerning the incident and witnesses should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 403 of 16 November.