Winning trip to Bloodhound is rocket science

A new generation of rocket engineers gathered at Mildenhall College Academy on Wednesday to take part in a national competition.

They were taking part in the Microsoft Rocket Car Races inspired by Bloodhound, the team behind the most recent attempt at breaking the land speed record with a supersonic rocket car.

A tense moment as a car leaves the starting line

They are hoping to inspire a generation of engineers by backing a competition for students to design and build the fastest rocket car possible.

The cars are carved from a block of foam and have standardised rocket engines and a BBC Microbit mini-computer to record their speed which can be up to 55mph.

Soldiers from the Army’s Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers were there to see fair play.

The data from the cars is yet to be analysed and will be uploaded to a national database so during the summer term schools across the country will be notified if any of their rocket cars qualify for the regional finals.

Sixth former Luke Lloyd with his sleekly shaped car

There they will compete for a place at the national final at the Santa Pod Raceway in Northamptonshire.

The winners of the national final they will win an amazing VIP trip to South Africa to see the real Bloodhound supersonic car whose rocket engines are expected to take it to between 800 and 1,000mph.

Noah Kline makes final adjustments to his car