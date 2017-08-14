Wide load on A14 through Suffolk in tomorrow’s rush hour

Suffolk Police have warned of possible delays in the A14 in tomorrow’s rush hour as they escort a 76 tonne abnormal load through the county to Felixstowe Docks.

The 5.66m wide, 18.05m long and 4.42m high cases will be met by their Suffolk Police escort at 9am on Tuesday at A1303 Quy Bridge layby east of Cambridge.

The load will join the A14 at junction 35, Cambridge East, and take the road to the Felixstowe Dock exit where it will use local roads to the docks.