West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust launches new private physiotherapy service

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has launched a new private physiotherapy service to help people recover from injury and enhance their wellbeing.

West Suffolk Physio, in Hillside Road, Bury St Edmunds, is staffed by a team of NHS-trained physiotherapists who also work at West Suffolk Hospital.

The new service is a tailor-made private option for people who want to top-up on what can be offered by existing NHS physiotherapy services from the hospital. Any income generated by the service will be reinvested into NHS services provided by the trust.

Therapists at West Suffolk Physio can assess and treat a wide spectrum of joint, soft tissue and nerve related problems as well as offering specialist interventions and advice in relation to respiratory conditions, rehabilitation after surgery, continence problems, mobility and falls and pain management.

Physiotherapists from the service can also visit people in their homes.

Amanda Fairgrieve, lead outpatient physiotherapist at the hospital, said: “We are delighted that we have the opportunity to launch this brand new service which will enhance the existing physiotherapy provision the hospital is able to provide.”

The service is open from 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday.

People can self-refer by visiting www.westsuffolkphysio.co.uk or they can call 01284 713721.